UAE chairs ministerial meeting on GCC housing affairs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, headed the 18th meeting of ministers in charge of the housing affairs of Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, member countries, which was held remotely today.

The meeting was chaired by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and was attended by housing ministers and officials from GCC countries.

During the meeting, its participants discussed a relevant joint housing action strategy, focussing on challenges and opportunities in terms of financing, real estate development, and technical construction sustainability. They also discussed the progress of the establishment of a single GCC housing database, and highlighted the importance of providing up-to-date statistical data.

In his speech, Al Mazrouei said, "In the UAE, we work according to a comprehensive development perspective based on the cooperation between all relevant authorities, to fulfil the needs of citizens for high-quality government housing by drafting ambitious action plans, to continue the country’s journey of achievements and strengthen its global excellence and leadership over the next fifty years.

We also exert significant efforts to develop the housing system according to the highest standards of construction and sustainability, by benefitting from the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution in the field of construction, such as Artificial Intelligence, AI, robotics and 3D technologies."

Al Mazrouei stressed that the UAE, upon the directives of its leadership, is keen to build future smart cities with distinguished facilities, which are based on sustainability, green buildings and environmentally-friendly solutions.

The meeting reiterates the importance of achieving sustainable development and meeting the growing demand for housing caused by continuous population growth, in addition to solving the many challenges faced by the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, which requires a future approach based on a vision to turn challenges into opportunities, he added, noting that the GCC is capable of enduring and overcoming challenges with hard work and joint action.

Al Mazrouei commended the cooperation and exchange of expertise between GCC countries, which have led to progress in this key area.