UAE Chairs Second OIC Summit On Science And Technology On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

UAE chairs second OIC Summit on Science and Technology on Wednesday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) The UAE is chairing the second Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit on Science and Technology on Wednesday to review the implementation of the OIC Science, Technology and Innovation Agenda 2026.

The virtual summit, held under the theme "Science, Technology and Innovation: Opening New Horizons", aims to review the implementation of the OIC 2026 agenda, reaffirm the organisation's commitment to taking all necessary measures to create and activate an environment conducive to achieving progress in the fields of science, technology and innovation among OIC member states.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is heading the country's delegation, while Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, will manage the summit sessions.

In a statement on this occasion, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the UAE's keenness to develop cooperation with the OIC members in all fields, especially in science and technology, thanking the Republic of Kazakhstan for hosting the first summit and its efforts over the past years.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his pride in the UAE's hosting of the second Islamic Summit on Science and Technology, pointing out the importance of building on previous achievements in a way that contributes to enhancing the capabilities of Islamic countries in worldwide future projects, especially in areas capable of achieving development and prosperity in Islamic countries.

He also re-affirmed the UAE's firm support for the OIC based on true Islamic principles and the human values ​​that the country is proud of. He praised the role of the organisation in fostering ties among member states.

The first Islamic Summit witnessed an affirmation from the participating countries to work on poverty alleviation, increase the budget for education and unify efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals of the United Nations.

