UAE Chambers Delegation Meets Mauritius PM To Enhance Economic Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 08:30 PM
PORT LOUIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in collaboration with the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, organised a visit for a high-level UAE economic delegation to Port Louis, the capital of the Republic of Mauritius.
The delegation was led by Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation. During the visit, he met with Dr.
Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius, and several ministers.
The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Mauritius, with particular emphasis on strengthening economic and trade cooperation and exploring investment opportunities in key sectors such as artificial intelligence, aviation, agriculture, exports, energy, and infrastructure.
The economic delegation included representatives from MoFA, the Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Etihad Airways.
Recent Stories
Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024
UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation
SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of 'UAE Innovates 2025'
Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with NMO Chairman
FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024
AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement to advance C-130 fleet readine ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless C ..
CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house
Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU
Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle
NMO Chairman meets Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture
University of Sharjah, ANCI sign MoU to boost innovation, research
More Stories From Middle East
-
Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 20245 minutes ago
-
UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation6 minutes ago
-
SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of 'UAE Innovates 2025'6 minutes ago
-
Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with NMO Chairman6 minutes ago
-
FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 202421 minutes ago
-
AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement to advance C-130 fleet readiness at IDEX21 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Education signs MoUs with Russian Education Ministry, Sirius educational foundation21 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience A ..32 minutes ago
-
CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house33 minutes ago
-
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 secure AED19.95 billion in contracts over three days33 minutes ago
-
Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU33 minutes ago
-
Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle33 minutes ago