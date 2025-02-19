Open Menu

UAE Chambers Delegation Meets Mauritius PM To Enhance Economic Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 08:30 PM

UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation

PORT LOUIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in collaboration with the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, organised a visit for a high-level UAE economic delegation to Port Louis, the capital of the Republic of Mauritius.

The delegation was led by Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation. During the visit, he met with Dr.

Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius, and several ministers.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Mauritius, with particular emphasis on strengthening economic and trade cooperation and exploring investment opportunities in key sectors such as artificial intelligence, aviation, agriculture, exports, energy, and infrastructure.

The economic delegation included representatives from MoFA, the Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Etihad Airways.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Visit Salem Port Louis Mauritius From Industry

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AE ..

Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024

5 minutes ago
 UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enha ..

UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation

6 minutes ago
 SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of ' ..

SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of 'UAE Innovates 2025'

6 minutes ago
 Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with ..

Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with NMO Chairman

6 minutes ago
 FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024

FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024

21 minutes ago
 AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement ..

AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement to advance C-130 fleet readine ..

21 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of in ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless C ..

32 minutes ago
 CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house

33 minutes ago
 Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence ann ..

Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU

33 minutes ago
 Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi ..

Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle

33 minutes ago
 NMO Chairman meets Kuwaiti Minister of Information ..

NMO Chairman meets Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture

33 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah, ANCI sign MoU to boost inno ..

University of Sharjah, ANCI sign MoU to boost innovation, research

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East