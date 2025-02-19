UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation

PORT LOUIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in collaboration with the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, organised a visit for a high-level UAE economic delegation to Port Louis, the capital of the Republic of Mauritius.

The delegation was led by Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation. During the visit, he met with Dr.

Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius, and several ministers.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Mauritius, with particular emphasis on strengthening economic and trade cooperation and exploring investment opportunities in key sectors such as artificial intelligence, aviation, agriculture, exports, energy, and infrastructure.

The economic delegation included representatives from MoFA, the Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Etihad Airways.