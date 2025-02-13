UAE Champions AI Governance, Technology Innovation: KPMG-WGS Report
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 03:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) A new KPMG report in collaboration with the World Governments Summit (GMC), titled “The Future of AI Governance: the UAE Charter and Global Perspectives”, underscored how the UAE’s global leadership in ethical AI is paving the way for robust AI governance in the region.
These strategic initiatives take centre stage at the WGS in Dubai, as international leaders gather to discuss and define the future of AI, government services, urbanisation, education and smart mobility.
The UAE has successfully embedded technology into government services and aligned its advancements with human well-being and societal values. The UAE AI Charter, released in 2024, reflects this leadership through its 12 guiding principles, which prioritise inclusivity, transparency, innovation, and accountability.
The WGS 2025 theme of ‘Shaping Future Governments’, makes this charter especially relevant as AI governance becomes a defining challenge for policymakers.
The principles in the charter are designed to ensure that AI technologies enhance human capabilities while safeguarding fundamental rights, promote fairness and inclusivity, reduce bias and discrimination, maintain trust through transparency and robust data privacy measures and drive innovation with ethical governance.
Joe Devassy, Director of Strategic Alliance at KPMG Lower Gulf, said, “The UAE is rapidly emerging as a global hub for technology, including ethical and responsible AI development – both key themes at this year’s WGS. In this context, the UAE AI Charter is playing a pivotal role in consolidating the nation’s ambitions to secure a digital future.
He added, “The charter is more than a set of guidelines; it is a precursor to formalised AI regulations that are likely to shape the future of AI governance in the region. Organisations that act now to align with these principles will gain a competitive edge, enabling them to unlock opportunities for responsible innovation, positioning themselves as leaders in ethical AI adoption.”
Governments worldwide are shifting from voluntary AI ethics frameworks to enforceable regulations. Without clear AI oversight, risks like bias, misinformation, and misuse could undermine digital governance efforts.
Furthermore, businesses that delay alignment will face serious consequences. The UAE’s structured approach to AI accountability benefits businesses and its citizens, who stand to gain from more transparent, unbiased, and secure AI-driven systems.
Recent Stories
Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high
UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation: KPMG-WGS report
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW
Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan
Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS
March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025
Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation
UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa
International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project
Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high2 minutes ago
-
UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation: KPMG-WGS report2 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW2 minutes ago
-
Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 202432 minutes ago
-
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS32 minutes ago
-
March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 20251 hour ago
-
Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation1 hour ago
-
Omar Al Olama, Elon Musk launch 'Dubai Loop' to redefine transportation in Dubai2 hours ago
-
UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa2 hours ago
-
International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in Mauritania3 hours ago
-
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project3 hours ago
-
Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE4 hours ago