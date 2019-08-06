UrduPoint.com
UAE Champions Excel At World Para Athletics Junior Championship In Switzerland

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

UAE champions excel at World Para Athletics Junior Championship in Switzerland

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) DUBAI, 5th August 2019 (WAM) - The UAE team finished their participation in the World Para Athletics Junior Championships in Nottwil, Switzerland on a very high note, sealing two gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Promising champion Abdullah Al Ghafri landed a bronze medal in Men's T45 800 metres on Monday, while Women's shot-put competition saw a double win for the UAE with Zikra Al Kaabi winning a silver medal and Shaikha Sultan a bronze.

Mohammed Fadel Al Hameli, Chairman of the UAE National Paralympics Committee and member of the International Paralympic Committee's Executive Office, dedicated the achievement by the UAE champions to the leadership.

"We are proud of our champions who spread joy among the Emiratis with their wins," he added.

