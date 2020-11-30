UAE Chargé d’Affaires congratulates Turkmenistan on 25th anniversary of neutrality

ASHGABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) In a televised interview, Abdulaziz Al Hashimi, Chargé d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan, congratulated the Government of Turkmenistan on the occasion of the country’s 25th anniversary of permanent neutrality.

During the interview, Al Hashimi conveyed the congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to Turkmenistan’s leadership and people.

He also highlighted the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and Turkmenistan, noting that the UAE was among the first countries to support Turkmenistan and voted for its permanent neutrality at the United Nations in 1995.

The diplomatic mission celebrates Turkmenistan’s neutrality every year, he added.

"The anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality is an important day, not only for the country, but for all of us, as its neutrality embodies the fundamental principles of international law and diplomacy and underscores a peace process that will help achieve stability and coexistence and strengthen global partnerships," he said.

"Turkmenistan’s initiatives have played a key role in supporting important areas, such as peacekeeping, security, sustainable development, regional cooperation, energy, global commercial and economic ties, transport and telecommunications infrastructure, and human relations," Al Hashimi added.