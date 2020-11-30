UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Chargé D’Affaires Congratulates Turkmenistan On 25th Anniversary Of Neutrality

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

UAE Chargé d’Affaires congratulates Turkmenistan on 25th anniversary of neutrality

ASHGABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) In a televised interview, Abdulaziz Al Hashimi, Chargé d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan, congratulated the Government of Turkmenistan on the occasion of the country’s 25th anniversary of permanent neutrality.

During the interview, Al Hashimi conveyed the congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to Turkmenistan’s leadership and people.

He also highlighted the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and Turkmenistan, noting that the UAE was among the first countries to support Turkmenistan and voted for its permanent neutrality at the United Nations in 1995.

The diplomatic mission celebrates Turkmenistan’s neutrality every year, he added.

"The anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality is an important day, not only for the country, but for all of us, as its neutrality embodies the fundamental principles of international law and diplomacy and underscores a peace process that will help achieve stability and coexistence and strengthen global partnerships," he said.

"Turkmenistan’s initiatives have played a key role in supporting important areas, such as peacekeeping, security, sustainable development, regional cooperation, energy, global commercial and economic ties, transport and telecommunications infrastructure, and human relations," Al Hashimi added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Turkmenistan All Government

Recent Stories

PDM to hold public rally today in Multan

2 minutes ago

NAB court put off till Dec 21 hearing of PSO case ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan records 40 more deaths due to Covid-19 in ..

46 minutes ago

UAE-Afghanistan Political Consultations Committee ..

1 hour ago

India COVID-19 cases top 9.4 million

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Martyrs will always live in our hearts, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.