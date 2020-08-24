UAE Chargé d’Affaires in Cairo, GAFI CEO discuss future investment opportunities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Chargé d’Affaires in Cairo, and Mohamed Abd El Wahab, CEO of the General Authority of Investment and Free Zones, GAFI, have discussed ways of promoting future investment opportunities.

During their meeting, Al Kaabi praised the distinguished ties between the two sides and lauded the key role GAFI plays in facilitating the efforts of Emirati business leaders.

She also expressed her confidence in the Egyptian economy, stressing that the country has become a promising and attractive market for foreign investment, with many international institutions participating.

El Wahab said he appreciated the confidence of Emirati business leaders in Egypt, in light of the strong relations between the two countries.

He added that the UAE is ranked first in the region among countries investing in Egypt, stressing GAFI’s interest in reinforcing its cooperation with the UAE, through organising promotional events for investment opportunities in Egypt, in cooperation with the UAE-Egypt Business Council.