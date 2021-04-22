UAE cherishes Prince Philip’s presence on historic occasions in 1979

By Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) As the United Kingdom and its friends across the world are still mourning the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the UAE still cherishes his presence on some historic occasions of the country.

The Royal Family is officially in mourning until Friday. The Prince died at the age of 99 on 9th April 2021 in Windsor Castle and his funeral was held on 17th April.

Prince Philip was present at the inauguration of Jabel Ali Port on 25th February, 1979.

In a picture in the collection of the UAE’s National Archives, Prince Philip is seen sitting on the dais while Queen Elizabeth II is delivering a speech on the occasion, in the presence of the late Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The port, which is currently operated by DP World, has become the largest in the middle East and the flagship facility of DP World’s portfolio of over 80 marine and inland terminals across six continents.

Jebel Ali Port is a gateway hub that enables trade across the region and beyond. It is a vital link in the global trade network, connecting eastern and western markets with North Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

The Prince was accompanying the Queen on her first official visit to the UAE, as part of the 1979 Royal Gulf tour that started in Kuwait on 12th February and ended in Muscat, Oman, on 2nd March.

Other National Archive pictures show the Royals and Sheikhs at a dinner on board the Royal Yacht Britannia on 24th February 1979.

The Royals were hosted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the then President of the UAE; and current President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was then Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

The Royals toured Abu Dhabi, including a visit to the Corniche Hospital and the Al Khubairat British school.

After visiting Al Ain, they flew to Dubai where Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum hosted them.

The Royals visited the new Dubai Municipality building in Deira and as it was Sunday, they went to the Holy Trinity Church in Bur Dubai for a church service.

The next morning, the Queen formally inaugurated Jebel Ali Port in the presence of Prince Philip.

The next day, the Royals went to Dubai city and opened a desalination plant before leaving for Oman.

The Queen and Prince Philip had a second visit to the UAE in November 2010.