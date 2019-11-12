UAE Chief of Staff meets with Indonesian officials

(@imziishan)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces met separately in Jakarta, with Indonesian Minister of Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Pandjaitan and the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, Hadi Tjahjanto, as part of his current visit to Indonesia.

During the two meetings, Al Rumaithi discussed with them cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Indonesia, especially in the defence and military affairs. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.