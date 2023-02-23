UAE Chief Of Staff Of Armed Forces Discusses Defense Affairs With IDEX & NAVDEX Guests

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) Staff Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, today met separately with Mustafa Al Alami, Inspector of the Royal Navy Forces in the Kingdom of Morocco; the Chief of Staff of the Tanzania Peoples' Defence Forces; and Major General Noureddine Hambli, Commander of the 5th Military Region in Algeria.



The meetings came on the sidelines of the now running International Defense Exhibition (IDEX 2023) and the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) and were attended by a number of senior officers of the Ministry of Defense and the delegations accompanying the guests.

The meetings addressed cooperation relations and ways of advancing coordination to serve mutual interests.

The important role of IDEX & NAVDEX and the latest developments in the defence industry were also reviewed during the meetings.