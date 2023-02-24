UAE Chief Of Staff Of Armed Forces Meets With Maldives' Defence Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces today received in his office at the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX 2023), Maldives' Minister of Defence, Mariya Ahmed Didi, and her accompanying delegation.

The meeting reviewed promoting cooperation relations between the two nations, with special emphasis on the defence affairs.

The two sides noted the importance of convening global defence exhibitions like IDEX and NAVDEX, being among the key international forums in this field, on account of the impressive international presence they allure, including decision-makers, and defence specialists.

In the meantime, Al Mazrouei toured the exhibition, and visited a number of the participating pavilions where numerous state-of-the-art defence technologies are on display.