UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces receives guests of IDEX, NAVDEX 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, today received in his office at the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX 2023), a number of officials visiting the exhibition.

He met separately with General Rudzani Maphwanya, Chief of the South African National Defence Force; and General Tan Sri Dato' Sri Hj Affendi bin Buang, Chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

During the meetings, Lt. Gen. Al Mazrouei reviewed with his guests different aspects of cooperation and joint military work between their countries, and discussed with them issues of mutual interest.