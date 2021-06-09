UrduPoint.com
Wed 09th June 2021

UAE Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces meets with Cypriot counterpart

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, accompanied by, several senior officers at the Ministry of Defence paid a visit, the first of its kind, to Cyprus.

The two-day visit came in response to the official invitation from Chief of the Cypriot National Guard, Demokritos Zervakis.

The visit emphasises the importance of the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in January of this year regarding a joint military and defence cooperation between the two countries.

Lt. General Al Rumaithi emphasised the strong strategic relations between the UAE and Cyprus and said that he looks forward to developing cooperation and working jointly in the military and defence fields to enhance the military and defence capabilities in the best interests of the two countries.

They also exchanged views on various issues and topics of mutual interest, exchange of experiences and expertise, and joint military coordination.

Zervakis thanked the UAE for accepting the invitation and stressed the importance of the partnership with the UAE in various military and defence fields which would enhance the security and stability of the region.

