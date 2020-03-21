UAE children with Down syndrome creative, productive: Department of Community Development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2020) The Department of Community Development has stressed the importance of providing an integrated system of care, support, protection and empowerment for children with Down syndrome.

On the occasion of the World Down Syndrome Day, Dr. Bushra Al-Mulla, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector, said, "Children with Down syndrome can contribute to our society and be creative and productive, and this day is an opportunity to a call of action to increase and streamline efforts to ensure people of determination have access to an inclusive society that enables and empowers them."

Dr. Al-Mulla expressed her acknowledgement of the efforts invested by different entities and the progress made by the UAE in including People with Down Syndrome in society, which sets an example for other countries. This progress is a translation of the guidance and vision of our wise leadership to provide a decent life for all members of society, to be contributors and participants in the achievements of the UAE. We must all learn how to deal with people with Down syndrome, and how to provide them with support, and with equal opportunities to access education and employment and incentivize them to have their own projects and businesses so they can achieve their dreams and aspirations, as they are an integral part of society.

"The World Down Syndrome Day, with its slogan for this year: "We Decide", is an affirmation of the potential of people of determination with Down syndrome, their active role in society and their right to participate in making decisions that concern them and are relevant to the agenda of people of determination. This aligns with the objectives of the department which encourages community participation, regardless of gender, age, disability, language, social or economic status, and in line with the – guiding principles that we have included in the framework of the comprehensive strategy for people of determination in Abu Dhabi", she added.

She stated: "We worked in the department on a comprehensive strategy for people of determination in Abu Dhabi with more than 12 relevant entities in the UAE and in consultation with people of determination. We expect to announce the strategy in the coming period of this year, and it will include four main pillars, which are: Health and social care, education, employment, inclusive and accessible communities, in addition to 4 enablers: Governance, quality of services, data, research and innovation, and sustainable financing. This strategy will contribute to raising community awareness about disability based on the rights-based model, and, empowering people of determination and their families to be the catalysts for social change, in addition to ensuring the provision of integrated high-quality services across government, private sector and third sector. Through this strategy, we aim to achieve our vision of "An inclusive society enabling and empowering people of determination" and thus achieving the main goal of our mission, which is to form the base of a tolerant and inclusive society for all groups."

It should be noted that Down syndrome is a genetic condition in which a person is born with an extra chromosome that alters the course of his/her development. In the 1980s, it was expected that a person with Down syndrome would live about 25 years, while now it reaches 60 years. Some people with this condition have health issues, such as congenital heart defects, but nowadays most of these issues can be overcome. People with Down syndrome have the right and the ability to access education, work and participate in social life on an equal basis with others.