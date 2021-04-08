UAE, Chile discuss cooperation in security fields

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of the Interior, met at the Ministry's headquarters with Jorge Dacarett, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to the UAE.

A number of issues of joint interest were discussed during the meeting as well as ways to step up cooperation and coordination in security fields between the UAE and the Republic of Chile.