UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Chile Discuss Cooperation In Security Fields

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

UAE, Chile discuss cooperation in security fields

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of the Interior, met at the Ministry's headquarters with Jorge Dacarett, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to the UAE.

A number of issues of joint interest were discussed during the meeting as well as ways to step up cooperation and coordination in security fields between the UAE and the Republic of Chile.

Related Topics

UAE Chile

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq to return to Pakistan from ..

5 minutes ago

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran announces to join te ..

23 minutes ago

Babar Azam believes Sarfraz Ahmed can play an impo ..

57 minutes ago

US Fails to Meet Obligation Under Int'l Law to Pre ..

36 minutes ago

Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault

36 minutes ago

Beijing asks New Delhi to abide by agreements to d ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.