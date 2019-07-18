UAE, China: 6 common traits related to sporting development

The development of the sports sectors in the UAE and China has witnessed considerable progress over the two past decades, making both countries the leading sporting centres in their regions and in Asia

This report will highlight the six common traits shared by the UAE and China related to sporting development.

In the game of football, both countries share many similarities, as both have employed famous coaches to accelerate the sport’s development, and the world has paid attention to their achievements. They have also spent considerable amounts of money to upgrade their stadiums, covered courts, shooting and athletics tracks, enabling them to host major sporting events, such as the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and the Special Olympics Abu Dhabi 2019.

Another common trait is the level of government support provided to the sports sector. Xi Jinping, President of China, stressed on several occasions that China aims to invest US$840 billion in football by 2025 while Dubai spends AED52 billion on the sports sector annually.

The third common trait is the interest of business leaders and government institutions in China while the UAE in investing and owning clubs in Europe and the rest of the world. Abu Dhabi owns the largest share in Premier League champions Manchester City, as well as shares in the Melbourne City Club in Australia, New York City Club in the United States, US, Yokohama City Club in Japan, and Newcastle United.

Chinese businessmen and state-owned institutions have also acquired 13 percent of Manchester City from its owners in Abu Dhabi, and China Energy Ltd. bought 60 percent of Slavia Praga in 2014. China also has a stake in Atletico Madrid and the largest share in FC Sochaux- Montbéliard, one of the oldest clubs in France, as well as stakes in Dutch and Belgian clubs.

The fourth trait is their mutual coordination in the elections of many regional federations. China supported the UAE’s presidencies in the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the Asian Boxing Federation, the AFC Paralympic and other international associations and organisations while the UAE has supported China's candidates for various international positions.

The fifth trait is the fact that China supplies sporting goods, such as uniforms, medals and cups, to various sports federations that organise events and tournaments at all levels.

One of their key common traits is that China has benefitted from the UAE’s experience in developing equestrian sports, and has increased the number of its equestrian clubs to 1,452 after 2008. In return, the UAE is benefitting from China’s experience in Ping Pong, by hiring Chinese coach Zhao Li, who previously coached the England team.