UAE, China committed to achieving security, stability, sustainable development: Joint statement

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) A joint statement issued at the end of the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to China highlighted the details of the programme of the visit, which aimed to reinforce the strategic partnership between the UAE and China, based on their commitment to achieving security, stability and sustainable development.

On the political front, the joint statement prioritised a solution to regional and international issues, to achieve the joint strategic objectives of the two countries, as well as stability and development. It also stressed the importance of supporting the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and security of the two countries, and not intervening in the internal affairs of countries and violating their sovereignty while respecting the principles of good neighbourly relations.

Concerning the current instability in the Gulf region and the middle East, the political community in the Chinese capital, Beijing, highlighted China’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s efforts to maintain its sovereignty and the safety of its territories.

The Chinese leadership also affirmed the importance of protecting energy supplies through maritime pathways in the Gulf region, adding that China supports the call of the international community for greater cooperation in securing international navigation and energy supplies, and condemns the sabotage of oil tankers in the UAE’s territorial waters in May 2019 and the Strait of Hormuz in June 2019, which pose a serious threat to international maritime navigation.

The joint statement highlighted the fact that the relations between the UAE and China began 35 years ago, following the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, which became a strategic partnership.

The statement described their bilateral ties as based on peace, tolerance, dialogue and openness, with a mutual will to reinforce security and stability and achieve mutual cooperation and understanding.

It also highlighted the signing of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding at the end of the visit, which celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China and the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.