UAE-China Economic Forum Begins In Beijing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:45 PM

UAE-China Economic Forum begins in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) The UAE-China Economic Forum started today in Beijing on the sidelines of the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to China.

The forum is attended by a high-level UAE delegation comprising a number of ministers and officials from various institutions, departments, and governmental and private entities.

A number of agreements will be signed on the sidelines of the forum to serve the interests of both countries, which will enhance the relations between the UAE and China in all fields.

