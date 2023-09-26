Open Menu

UAE, China Explore Prospects For Cooperation On Labour And Human Resources Development

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2023 | 04:45 PM

UAE, China explore prospects for cooperation on labour and human resources development

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) DUBAI, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) – Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, welcomed Li Zhong, Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Security of the People’s Republic of China, and his accompanying delegation at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai.
The meeting explored opportunities for the two countries to cooperate and exchange experiences in areas related to labour, human resources development, and skills enhancement.

It also discussed the vital role that joint efforts play in promoting growth and encouraging entrepreneurship at a time of significant developments and widespread digital transformation.

The two sides went on to present their respective plans for developing priority business sectors.
Moreover, the meeting included a review of the UAE’s labour market legislation ecosystem and the guarantees it provides for both parties in labour relations to uphold their respective rights, in addition to highlighting processes set up to facilitate business operations and provide social protections for workers around the country.


The two sides emphasised their commitment to enhancing cooperation in areas related to labour and human resources development, by organising future meetings to discuss developments.
The meeting was attended by Khalil Ibrahim Al Khoori, Under-Secretary for Human Resources Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE); Mohammed Saqer Alnuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of Support Services affairs Sector; Shayma Al Awadhi, the Ministry’s Assistant Under-Secretary for Communication and International Relations; and Ayyoob Abdulla Al Marzooqi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Policy and Strategy Affairs at the MoHRE.

Meanwhile, from the Chinese side, Li Xuhang, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, was present.

Related Topics

Exchange Business China UAE Dubai September Market From Labour

Recent Stories

UAE President and Dutch Prime Minister discuss bil ..

UAE President and Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations and internati ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy leads UAE delegation to France ..

Minister of Economy leads UAE delegation to France to develop economic partnersh ..

33 minutes ago
 Sanaullah slams Bugti over statement about Nawaz S ..

Sanaullah slams Bugti over statement about Nawaz Sharif's arrest on return

49 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al ..

1 hour ago
 World Cup 2023: Babar Azam expresses confidence ah ..

World Cup 2023: Babar Azam expresses confidence ahead of departure to India

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate highlights Japan’s rol ..

COP28 President-Designate highlights Japan’s role in energy transition during ..

2 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler arrives in Muscat on two-day officia ..

Sharjah Ruler arrives in Muscat on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 China sees prosperous development of digital trade

China sees prosperous development of digital trade

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Mubar ..

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

2 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency hosts Youth Ambition Majlis in Ne ..

COP28 Presidency hosts Youth Ambition Majlis in New York

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Quran in ..

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Quran in The Hague

3 hours ago
 India grants visas to Pakistani squad for World Cu ..

India grants visas to Pakistani squad for World Cup 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East