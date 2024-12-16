UAE-China Investment Summit Explores Pathways To Economic Growth
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) The UAE-China Investment Summit, hosted by HSBC in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), concluded with a resounding call to strengthen economic ties and foster strategic partnerships between the UAE and China.
Celebrating 40 years of economic alliance between the UAE and China, the summit brought together leading policymakers, sector experts, investors, and business leaders to discuss opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment, sustainable finance, innovation, technology, and infrastructure development.
The initiative builds on the strong economic relationship between the UAE and China, underscored by the UAE's status as China's second-largest trading partner in the middle East.
Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority, said, "This Summit marks a milestone in the diplomatic relations, offering a platform to explore further trade, investment, and cultural exchange between the two nations. This collaboration underscores Abu Dhabi's economic potential as the 'Capital of Capital' and ADGM's role as the region's fastest-growing international financial centre.
"As global demand in the Chinese subcontinent rises, we remain committed to supporting strategic partnerships that drive sustainable growth, innovation, and cross-border investment, further strengthening the 40-year diplomatic relations between our strategically important nations," he added.
Delivering a keynote address at the summit, Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of China to the UAE, said, "We celebrate 40 years of strong diplomatic ties between China and the UAE this year, a relationship built on shared ambitions and meaningful collaboration. The UAE-China Investment Summit, curated by HSBC, reflects our commitment to exploring new opportunities, building stronger connections and paving the way for sustainable economic growth that benefits both nations."
Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive of HSBC Bank Middle East in the UAE, emphasised the bank's role in fostering cross-border investments, stating, "Over the past decade, UAE-China bilateral investment has soared, with non-oil trade hitting US$81 billion in 2023.
"As Abu Dhabi's transformation accelerates and China strengthens its global leadership in trade and renewables, the corridor is poised for a surge in opportunities. With HSBC's deep roots in both markets and unparalleled global network, we are uniquely positioned to help businesses and institutions capitalise on this dynamic growth."
The event featured high-level panel discussions, investment showcases, and exclusive networking opportunities, cementing its position as a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi Finance Week. The summit reaffirmed both countries' commitment to accelerating growth in priority sectors, including renewable energy and digital transformation.
