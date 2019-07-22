UAE, China relations achieved progress over 35 years: Ahmed Al Sayegh

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, has said that the relations between the UAE and China have registered major accomplishments over 35 years in the areas of trade and investment.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, he stressed that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to China reflects the deep relations between the two countries.

He also noted that China is the UAE’s largest commercial partner while stressing that the UAE’s leading economic policies are in line with China’s development plans, through the Belt and the Road Initiative launched by the Chinese government in 2013.

Regarding the role of the Abu Dhabi Global Market in supporting the initiative and the related efforts of the UAE’s leadership, Al Sayegh stressed that the market is committed to promoting the leading initiatives that will help improve the local financial services environment and accelerate the sustainable development of Abu Dhabi and the rest of the UAE.

Al Sayegh pointed out that ADGM is a key platform for expanding the services companies in the region, as it provides an integrated business environment and a legislative platform through the Registration Authority, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts. ADGM has worked with over 100 Chinese companies, he added.

Commenting on the role ADGM will play in reinforcing the ties between the two countries, Al Sayegh affirmed that since its launch, ADGM identified China as a strategic market and partner, establishing a representative office in Beijing 2018. ADGM was authorised by the People's Bank of China, making it one of the top 10 financial and regulatory institutions in the middle East and North Africa, he added.

He noted that four different collaboration agreements were signed with leading Chinese institutions, as part of the UAE-China Economic Forum. He stressed that ADGM will continue performing its role as an international financial centre, in finding sustainable investment opportunities in the two countries and supporting the initiative.