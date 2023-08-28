UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian horses

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2023) The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Arabian Horse Association, which aims to enhance their collaboration and share expertise in boosting the stature of Arabian horses.

The MoU includes improving various services offered to breeders and owners according to the highest international quality standards and in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the board of Directors of the EAHS, to support breeders and owners of Arabian horses around the world, with the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the EAHS.

The MoU was signed in Shenyang, China, by Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the EHAS, and Secretary-General of the Chinese Arabian Horse Association.

The MoU is part of the EHAS’s efforts to promote Arabian horses globally by enhancing its cooperation in related areas and underscores the UAE's pioneering role in promoting Arabian horses and preserving its heritage.

Al Harbi said the MoU highlights the cooperation between the UAE and China to achieve their mutual goals that align with their joint vision regarding activities and events related to Arabian horses and to develop all relevant areas.

The MoU offers an opportunity for the Chinese side to benefit from the EHAS’s experience and for the Emirati side to collaborate with the Chinese Arabian Horse Association to host Arabian horse-related activities and events, he added.

The MoU also facilitates the exchange of expertise through Arabian horse activities in China, especially regarding technical knowledge, judging committees and disciplinary committees, he stated.

"We are pleased to collaborate with the Chinese Arabian Horse Association, responsible for Arabian horses in China. This collaboration stems from our belief in the necessity of supporting and elevating the status of Arabian horses, safeguarding authentic heritage, and sustaining the country's continuous support system, in line with the vision of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," Al Harbi said in conclusion.