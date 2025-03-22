UAE, China Strengthen Cooperation In Nuclear Regulation
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 04:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) welcomed a high-level Chinese delegation at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, led by Dong Baotong, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and Administrator of the National Nuclear Safety Administration (NNSA) of China.
Dong Baotong was received by Abdulla Nasser Al Suwaidi, Chairman of FANR’s board of Management, along with senior FANR leadership. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in knowledge exchange, research and development, capacity building in nuclear safety and security, nuclear non-proliferation, and regulatory frameworks for advanced nuclear technologies.
This visit is part of the ongoing collaboration between China’s National Nuclear Safety Administration and the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation.
In November 2024, both sides signed a three-year action plan establishing a framework for cooperation across various nuclear regulatory sectors. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in 2018, focusing on nuclear safety, non-proliferation, and capacity building.
During the visit, FANR officials presented their regulatory oversight of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, while the Chinese delegation provided updates on the latest developments in China’s nuclear programmes.
The Chinese delegation also toured FANR’s Emergency Operations Centre, where they were introduced to the UAE’s nuclear emergency preparedness and response system, along with the nation’s efforts to ensure public and environmental safety.
