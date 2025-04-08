UAE, China strengthen economic cooperation at AIM Congress 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) In line with ongoing efforts to explore promising opportunities in the new economy, trade, and investment sectors, the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China have reaffirmed their strategic economic cooperation during the “Invest in China, Guangxi” session, held as part of the AIM Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

The high-level session was organised in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Government of Guangxi, China, and was attended by senior government officials, leading business executives, and global investors.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, emphasised the strength of UAE-China economic relations, describing them as a model for successful strategic partnerships built on diversity and innovation. He affirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening its economic ties with China and highlighted the Belt and Road Initiative as a vital driver of regional connectivity and international cooperation.

He also praised Guangxi’s strategic position and growing economic potential as a gateway to Southeast Asia and a platform for shared development.

bin Touq noted that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) represent a key area of cooperation between the UAE and China. He highlighted the increasing presence of Chinese businesses in the UAE, with over 15,500 Chinese companies operating across free zones and advanced industrial hubs, and emphasised the vital role played by both countries' business communities in advancing bilateral economic cooperation.

In his remarks, Lan Tianli, Governor of the People's Government of Guangxi, commended the UAE’s leadership in fostering international economic collaboration. He underscored Guangxi’s strategic geographic location and the region’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the UAE in sectors such as trade, investment, and infrastructure. He stressed that the session aimed to open new horizons for sustainable growth and shared prosperity through joint efforts under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Khaled Al Fahim, board Member, Abu Dhabi Chamber, reaffirmed the UAE’s dedication to enhancing trade and investment relations with China.

He noted that Guangxi's economic potential presents unique opportunities for collaboration and emphasised the importance of building strong economic bridges that contribute to global development objectives.

Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Ambassador of the UAE to China, highlighted the synergy between the UAE’s position as a regional trade gateway and Guangxi’s strategic location. He encouraged companies to seize the emerging opportunities and work together towards sustainable economic growth.

Zhao Liang, Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in the UAE , lauded the expanding economic partnership between the two nations and expressed confidence in Guangxi’s potential to contribute significantly to joint development efforts.

Raad Al-Saady, Second Vice Chairman – Managing Director, ACWA Power, emphasised the robust and long-standing collaboration between UAE and China, particularly in energy and infrastructure. He acknowledged the Belt and Road Initiative as a key enabler for further cooperation and underlined Guangxi’s growing appeal as an investment destination.

The session also featured promotional presentations by representatives of major institutions including the World Free Zones Organization (World FZO), the Guangxi Pilot Free Trade Zone, the Beibu Gulf Port Group, and Gargash Motors. These presentations showcased Guangxi’s expanding trade capabilities and its integration into global economic networks.

Dr. Samir Hamrouni, CEO of World FZO, announced the official inclusion of the Guangxi Pilot Free Trade Zone into the organisation’s international network. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed to strengthen collaboration in trade, research, and innovation.

The “Invest in China: Guangxi” session marks another milestone in the UAE-China economic partnership and underscores both nations’ commitment to advancing trade, investment, and innovation through strategic initiatives and mutual cooperation.