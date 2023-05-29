UrduPoint.com

UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo Launches At Expo Centre Sharjah

Published May 29, 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) The 2nd edition of the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo, supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and organised by Inter-Commerce Expo, commenced today at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The 2023 exhibition is witnessing a substantial 30 percent growth in participation over its first edition, with more than 130 exhibitors from major Chinese factories and companies specialising in tire and auto parts production.

The event was inaugurated by Ziad Mahmoud Khairallah Al-Haji, SCCI Board Member, in the presence of several board members from the chamber and Expo, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Li Xuhang, Consul-General of China in Dubai. Also present at the opening ceremony were several official figures and diplomatic corps members.

Attendees explored various pavilions, viewing the latest auto parts and accessories, tire products, batteries, automotive electronics, and maintenance equipment.

"The chamber will continue to lend unrelenting support to the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo, a commitment that is underpinned by the tremendous success the event has witnessed since its inception. The exhibition has quickly ascended as a premier destination for vehicle service brands, buyers, and dealers. It serves as an indispensable platform for enhancing trade communication and for discovering the latest innovations in the industry," Ziad Mahmoud Khairallah Al Haji said.

Highlighting the vitality of the auto parts and accessories trade sector in the country, Al Haji further added, "This sector has seen significant growth in terms of import, re-export, sales, and purchase operations.

The organisation of such an exhibition is of utmost importance to keeping pace with the ever-growing demand for vehicle sales and modernisation."

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa highlighted that the Tyre & Auto Parts Expo has become a significant new addition to Sharjah’s annual Calendar. "The exhibition has drawn significant attention from a diverse range of companies and audiences in its first two editions."

"A telling reflection of this interest is the impressive 30 percent surge in participation within just a year since the event's launch. This growth stands as a testament to the Expo's importance for Chinese factories, companies, and brands engaged in the production and manufacture of tires and auto parts. Our commitment will continue to be to foster such platforms that bridge cultures and drive business." Al Midfa added.

The first day of the exhibition saw a considerable turnout of visitors, including spare parts dealers, importers, and exporters, who were interested in viewing the latest products, innovations, and advancements in the auto parts world.

The exhibition features a wide range of tire products, accessories, workshop equipment, body repair and care items, as well as safety and security tools for cars.

The UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo will continue to welcome visitors on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10:00 to 18:00, promising further days of innovation, networking, and business opportunities.

