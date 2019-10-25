UrduPoint.com
UAE Chosen Member Of Executive Office Of Council Of Arab Ministers Responsible For Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2019) The Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for the Environment, CAMRE, today formed its Executive Office for the next two years under the chairmanship of Libya and the Kingdom of Bahrain as Deputy Chairman, with the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Jordan as members.

The 32nd session of the council is scheduled to be held in October 2020, one day before the 57th session of the Executive Office of the Council.

