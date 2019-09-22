UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Citizens Abroad Start Voting For FNC Elections

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 05:45 PM

UAE citizens abroad start voting for FNC elections

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) UAE citizens in Geneva, Berlin, and London on Sunday started voting for the elections of the fourth session of the Federal National Council, FNC.

Ambassador Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva, said that all arrangements were made for the UAE citizens abroad to participate in the elections.

In Germany, the UAE Embassy opened three polling stations, one at the embassy's building in Berlin, the second at the Consulate-General in Munich, and a third in the Consulate in Bonn.

According to the election timetable, voting outside the country is taking place on 22nd and 23rd September, from 10 am to 6 pm local time, in the cities where polling stations are located.

Related Topics

Election United Nations UAE Germany London Bonn Munich Berlin Salem Geneva September Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ambassadors of South Korea ..

18 minutes ago

AED2983.4 billion total gross bank assets in Augus ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai DED issues 2,650 new licenses in August 2019

33 minutes ago

Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre participates ..

33 minutes ago

DCD awards licences to non-Muslim places of worshi ..

48 minutes ago

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon announces 2019 race route

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.