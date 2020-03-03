UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) The UAE has evacuated its citizens from the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the country's efforts to confront the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak in a number of countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority in coordination with the UAE embassy in Iran have handled evacuation measures and ensured their safe return home.

All the returnees have been quarantined and all regular health check-ups have been taken to ensure their safety and protection.