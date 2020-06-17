UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Citizens, Residents Permitted To Leave Abu Dhabi Emirate

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

UAE citizens, residents permitted to leave Abu Dhabi emirate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and DOH, have announced that citizens and residents may leave Abu Dhabi emirate without a permit.

Entry to Abu Dhabi emirate is allowed with a permit issued by Abu Dhabi Police. Precautionary health measures will apply upon entry.

Movement between Abu Dhabi’s regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra) is also allowed using the permit system.

Movement within each region is allowed in line with National Sterilisation Programme timings. Movement of workers remains restricted within Abu Dhabi’s regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Entry and exit of workers to Abu Dhabi emirate is still prohibited.

To apply for a permit, visit https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/en/movepermit.

Related Topics

Police Abu Dhabi Visit May

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

3 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

3 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.