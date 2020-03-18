UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Citizens Temporarily Prohibited From Travelling Abroad Following COVID-19 Developments

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

UAE citizens temporarily prohibited from travelling abroad following COVID-19 developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement notifying Emirati nationals not to travel abroad, effective immediately, and until further notice.

The move comes as part of the UAE's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and ensure the safety and well-being of citizens, the statement read.

The Ministry added that it would continue to update the general public with all new and vital information, noting that all precautions currently being undertaken by the country are strictly to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of all.

Related Topics

UAE All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lahore General Hospital estabishes helpline for co ..

10 minutes ago

British pound nosedives against dollar to 1985 low ..

10 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister directs all departments to rema ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Investments rolls out measures to help comba ..

36 minutes ago

China takes well care of Pakistani students strand ..

10 minutes ago

26 ASIs promoted to SI rank

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.