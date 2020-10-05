UAE Civil Aviation Day makes us proud: SIAA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority, SIAA, has said that despite the recent challenges witnessed by the world, the UAE has demonstrated its flexibility and ability to accelerate the pace of recovery and revitalisation of the aviation sector.

In a statement to celebrate the annual UAE Civil Aviation Day on 5th October, Al Midfa said, "The UAE Civil Aviation Day, which coincides with the anniversary of the first plane landing at the terminal airport in 1932, is a national occasion that makes us feel proud of our country and our emirate because it was the spark that launched a long journey of achievements and the successes that came as a result of the wise guidance of our wise leadership.

He added, "Despite the challenges that the world has witnessed recently, the UAE has demonstrated its flexibility and ability to accelerate the pace of recovery and revitalisation of the aviation sector, which has been greatly affected by this pandemic. This has come as a result of the innovative efforts in research, development and investment in the infrastructure that made the UAE a pioneer in the global aviation industry, whereby the aviation sector has become supportive of economic growth, and a global model for the application of safety standards, operating efficiency and regularity."