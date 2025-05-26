Open Menu

UAE Claim Resounding Victory Over Argentina In Minifootball World Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 11:30 PM

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) The UAE national team marked the conclusion of its involvement in the first round of the Minifootball World Cup with a decisive 4-1 win against Argentina in Group G, securing 3 points. This match followed earlier fixtures against the Czech Republic (2-9) and Georgia (0-2), teams that ultimately advanced to the Round of 16.

The prestigious tournament is being held in Baku, from May 21 to June 1, with 32 national teams competing under the auspices of the World Minifootball Federation (WMF).

Elsewhere in the competition, Thailand demonstrated continued dominance in Group E, defeating Costa Rica 4-1 to claim the top position with 7 points. In Group F, both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland successfully qualified for the Round of 16, each accumulating 5 points, with Bosnia leading the group on goal difference after a 1-1 draw in their final group stage encounter.

