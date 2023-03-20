UrduPoint.com

UAE Claims 118 Prizes At Stevie Awards 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 01:45 AM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) Winners in the fourth annual middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, have been honoured in a ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah Hotel today. The ceremony was sponsored by Ras al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Winners of multiple Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards include Bagcılar Municipality, Turkey; Department of Health Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; DHL Express, Several Nations; Etihad Rail, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; INFLOW Network, Qatar; Integrated Transport Center, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Karaca Zuccaciye A.S., Istanbul, Turkey; Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), Dubai, UAE; Saudi Aramco, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia; and ZIGMA8 | 360º CREATIVE COMMUNICATIONS, Tehran, Iran, among others.

UAE claimed 118 prizes at this year's edition of Stevie Awards.

Representatives of 18 countries participated, 14 of which qualified to the final stages. The total number of winners was 109, who claimed 316 awards, including 121 Gold awards, 92 Silver, and 98 Bronze ones.

Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the fact that RAK hosts the Middle East Stevie & North Africa Awards is attributed to its adoption of excellence as both a culture and practice.

"We are delighted to recognise the achievements of such a diverse group of organisations across the MENA region in the 2023 edition of the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller.

