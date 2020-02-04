UAE claims first win on opening day of Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) Sharjah Women’s sports athletes claimed 2 gold medals, one silver and two bronze karate competitions on the first day of the fifth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament, AWST.

The first gold medal was claimed by Hawra Al Ajami from SWS in the Kumite under 50kg category, while Fatima Khaseef clinched the second gold medal in the 68 kg and above category. The bronze attained by Al Yazia Ismail in the under 55 kg category. The first bronze medal was won by Sara Al Amiri in the under 61 kg category, and Salamah Jasim received the silver in the kata (forms) individual’s category.

The kata (forms) individual’s category gold medal was claimed by Radwa Ahmad from Egypt’s Al Ahli Bank Club, while Yasmeen Al Muataweh from Kuwait’s Al Fatat Sports Club received silver. The bronze went to Manal Al Zeid from KSA’s Dojo Vitality Zone Fitness Club.

The top spots in the under 50kg category were dominated by GCC athletes. silver went to Rahma Al Abbasi from Bahrain Club. The bronze went to Dalal Al Saeed from Kuwaiti Al Fatat Sports Club, and Nariman Al Akroot from Algeria’s Bi’r Al Touteh Club.

Egypt’s Al Ahli Bank Club sportswomen Ahlam Hamdi snatched the gold medal in the under 55 kg category. Bronze went to Algeria’s Bi’r Al Touteh Club athlete Rayan Deen and Asrar Al Jasim from Al Fatat Sports Club in Kuwait.

In the under 61 kg category, Raeda Megdas from Algeria’s Bi’r Al Touteh Club claimed the gold medal, Nariman Mustafa from Egypt’s Al Ahli Bank Club received silver. The bronze was received by Asrar Ali from Bahrain Club.

Safeya Deen from to Algeria’s Bi’r Al Touteh Club claimed the gold medal in the under 68 kg category, the silver went to Farah Mousa from Egypt’s Al Ahli Bank Club, while the bronze went to Nora Ahmad from Bahrain Club and Yasmeen Al Muataweh from Kuwait’s Al Fatat Sports Club.

The silver medal in the 68 kg category went to Nada Eid from Egypt’s Al Ahli Bank Club. Sara Al Sabah from Bahrain Club and Algerian athlete Eman Afif from Bi’r Al Touteh Club.

The first day of the tournament was marked by fierce competitions and a display of sporting talent and skills as various teams and individual sportswomen competed in basketball, volleyball, karate, archery, and show jumping.

The volleyball competitions kicked off on Monday with Algeria’s Le Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers taking on Bahraini Al Ahli Club where both teams showed off their technical skills in this hotly contested match. At the end of 1 hour 2 minutes, however, the Algerian club clinched their first win of the tournament with an impressive 75 – 35 score, in a 3-set match.

All eyes were on the volleyball court where UAE's Al Wasl Club was pitted against De La Salle Club from Jordan. The early championship-level game ended with a valuable win for Al Wasl in 3 sets as the score tally touched 75 – 51 in the 1-hour and 11-minute game.

AWST’s volleyball competitions on day 1 ended on a high note with a big win for UAE’s Sharjah Women's Sports Club who outplayed KSA’s Princess Noura University Sports Club. The UAE team won all 3 sets with a convincing score of 75 - 44.

At Sharjah Women’s Sports, the inaugural basketball game saw Algeria’s Le Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers dominate the 4-quarters against Elite Athletes Club from KSA in a largely one-sided competition as they took home a 79-point lead in the final tally of 115 - 36.

On Monday, the shooting draw to determine the competitions of the rifle and pistol 10m and pistol shooting 25m, was decided at a meeting headed by Nabil Ashour, Chairman of AWST’s technical follow-up committee; Salim Naser Al Dahesh, Head of the technical committee for shooting competitions, and in the presence of representatives from participating clubs and AWST’s committees.

Accordingly, 39 shooters representing the UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Algeria will participate in the competition that is due to kick off on Wednesday, 4th February, at SWS, at Al Dhaid Sports Club.

The AWST technical committee has announced the Names of the 6 clubs competing for top spots in table tennis. These include: Sharjah Women Sports Club from the UAE, Green Jeddah Club and Riyadh Sports Club from KSA, Kuwait’s Al Fatat Sports Club, Association des Sports Feminins from Algeria, and Bahraini A'ali Club.

The tournament is organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports, SWS, and concludes on 12th February, 2020.