UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Climate Change Minister Chairs 30th Meeting Of GCC Agricultural Cooperation Committee

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:30 PM

UAE Climate Change Minister chairs 30th meeting of GCC Agricultural Cooperation Committee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, today called for updating agricultural plans and strategies in the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, member states to incorporate innovative solutions that enhance food security and sustainability in the region and improve the contingency response of countries.

Presiding over the 30th Meeting of the GCC Agricultural Cooperation Committee, he said, "The impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak on the international community have highlighted the importance of boosting food security and sustainability as well as the flexibility and continuity of supply chains. In response, there is a need for the region to develop its agricultural and food sectors, and diversify supply chains."

"Despite the challenges that the pandemic has brought, the UAE – owing to the vision of its wise leadership – has overcome the related risks to food security, and strengthened its food supply chain. We are currently working on enhancing the country’s food self-sufficiency through integrated legislation and ambitious initiatives," he added.

The agenda featured nine main items to be submitted to the Secretariat-General, based on the takeaways of the 28th meeting of under-secretaries of ministries concerned with agricultural affairs in the GCC that took place on 16th November.

The gathering concluded with key recommendations and tasks for the Permanent Committee for Agricultural Systems and Policies, Permanent Committee for Livestock, and Permanent Committee for Fisheries.

Recommendations for the Permanent Committee for Agricultural Systems and Policies included approving the Unified Law (System) for Organic Inputs and Products and its executive regulations as a guiding law for two years following the revision of its provisions, in addition to approving the amended Law (System) for Agricultural Quarantine and reviewing its executive regulations.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Committee for Livestock recommended approving the collection and distribution of registration fees for the group purchasing programme for pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, based on the list agreed upon during the November 2019 meeting. Furthermore, it urged member states to continue their participation in the programme.

Other recommendations included approving the law on preventive measures for communicable and endemic zoonoses in the region, the GCC guiding plan for controlling animal diseases, and the unified plan for brucellosis control. The Permanent Committee for Livestock was also tasked with developing control plans for other zoonotic diseases.

The Permanent Committee for Fisheries recommended continuing regular data entry in the software of the narrow-barred Spanish mackerel landing programme and approved the aquaculture manual for use across the region. Moreover, the Committee recommended approving the Unified Law for the Protection, Development, and Exploitation of Living Aquatic Resources, and starting its implementation as a guiding law for two years.

The attendees recommended forming a legal technical team of representatives of all concerned entities in the GCC to list and review non-tariff barriers and formulate relevant suggestions.

Furthermore, the Secretariat-General presented two papers during the meeting. The first explored ways of boosting GCC collaboration post-COVID-19, while the second focused on enhancing food security.

In closing, the participants selected Bahrain to be the host and chair of the 31st meeting of the GCC Agricultural Cooperation Committee in 2021.

Related Topics

UAE Bahrain November 2019 All

Recent Stories

RAKBANK hosts virtual conference on life insurance ..

5 minutes ago

Emirati citizens can update their personal details ..

20 minutes ago

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

35 minutes ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

1 hour ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

1 hour ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.