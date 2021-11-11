UrduPoint.com

UAE Close To Winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship Title For Second Consecutive Year

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) The UAE are forging ahead with making fresh achievements, sealing another memorable medal haul on the fourth day of the country’s participation in the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed sports City, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

More than 2,000 competitors from 65 countries are participating in the championship.

On the fourth day of the championship, the UAE Falcons brought their total medal tally to 49 medals, including 18 golds, 14 silver and 17 bronze, edging closer to win the global title for the second year running.

Russia comes second with 39 medals, including 15 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze, while Kazakhstan is in third place with 36 medals: eight golds, six silvers and 22 bronzes.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Kazakhstan Gold Silver Bronze From

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

48 minutes ago
 Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England ..

Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England to reach World Cup final

19 minutes ago
 Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reac ..

Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reach T20 World Cup final

19 minutes ago
 900,000 US kids aged 5-11 get Covid vaccine in a w ..

900,000 US kids aged 5-11 get Covid vaccine in a week

22 minutes ago
 SpaceX launching four astronauts to ISS

SpaceX launching four astronauts to ISS

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.