UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) The UAE are forging ahead with making fresh achievements, sealing another memorable medal haul on the fourth day of the country’s participation in the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed sports City, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

More than 2,000 competitors from 65 countries are participating in the championship.

On the fourth day of the championship, the UAE Falcons brought their total medal tally to 49 medals, including 18 golds, 14 silver and 17 bronze, edging closer to win the global title for the second year running.

Russia comes second with 39 medals, including 15 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze, while Kazakhstan is in third place with 36 medals: eight golds, six silvers and 22 bronzes.