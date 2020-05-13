UAE, Colombia discuss strengthening ties in advanced sciences, innovation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) In a remote video meeting, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, discussed, with Mabel Torres, Minister of Sciences and Innovation of Colombia, ways of strengthening the ties in advanced sciences and innovation between the UAE and Colombia.

During the meeting, attended by Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, Al Amiri addressed several topics of mutual concern during the coronavirus, COVID-19, crisis, and highlighted the role of scientific research in finding solutions to contain the spread of the virus and provide the required medical equipment, such as ventilators and medical supplies.

Torres praised the UAE’s expertise in science, artificial intelligence, AI, and innovation, noting that the UAE Government’s model is a leading one, and highlighted many positive outcomes achieved by the country in many areas.

Both sides also discussed their joint cooperation in scientific research to face COVID-19 in their countries, as well as the signing of a cooperation agreement in advanced sciences, which aims to support the sustainable energy and water security sectors.

This meeting was held under the framework of strengthening the ties between the two countries in science and innovation.