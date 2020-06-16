UAE, Colombia discuss ways of promoting private sector cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, discussed, with Flavia Santoro Trujillo, President of the Exports, Tourism and Investment Country Brand, ProColombia, ways of enhancing the cooperation between the private sectors of the UAE and Colombia.

During their remote meeting held via video conferencing, which was attended by Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, Humaid bin Salem stressed the keenness of the UAE to reinforce its ties with all countries and highlighted the role of the business community in strengthening their cooperation, noting that Colombia has a good opportunity to establish investment and commercial partnerships with the Emirati private sector.

He also pointed out that the federation will continue launching initiatives to mitigate the implications of the current crisis and empower the private sector to overcome its effects.

Trujillo praised the efforts of the federation and its keenness to develop the economic ties between the two countries, noting that their bilateral ties have witnessed overall progress in recent years.

She added that her country is keen to increase its presence the Emirati market and benefit from investment opportunities, especially in agriculture, food security and tourism.