UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Colombia Discuss Ways Of Promoting Private Sector Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:15 PM

UAE, Colombia discuss ways of promoting private sector cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, discussed, with Flavia Santoro Trujillo, President of the Exports, Tourism and Investment Country Brand, ProColombia, ways of enhancing the cooperation between the private sectors of the UAE and Colombia.

During their remote meeting held via video conferencing, which was attended by Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, Humaid bin Salem stressed the keenness of the UAE to reinforce its ties with all countries and highlighted the role of the business community in strengthening their cooperation, noting that Colombia has a good opportunity to establish investment and commercial partnerships with the Emirati private sector.

He also pointed out that the federation will continue launching initiatives to mitigate the implications of the current crisis and empower the private sector to overcome its effects.

Trujillo praised the efforts of the federation and its keenness to develop the economic ties between the two countries, noting that their bilateral ties have witnessed overall progress in recent years.

She added that her country is keen to increase its presence the Emirati market and benefit from investment opportunities, especially in agriculture, food security and tourism.

Related Topics

Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture UAE Rashid Trujillo Salem Progress Colombia Market All From Industry

Recent Stories

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

9 minutes ago

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers ..

17 minutes ago

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Gl ..

24 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

39 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

39 minutes ago

Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a J ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.