UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) The UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Colombia.

Signed on the sidelines of the World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE), the MoU aims to strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding between the two countries in the fields of culture, arts and creative industries.

The MoU was signed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Angelica Maria Mayolo, Minister of Culture of the Republic of Colombia.

The MoU aims to promote joint projects in cultural fields between the two countries, encourage exchange of information and expertise and provide technical assistance to boost cultural and creative industries. It will also foster ties between artistic and cultural institutions in the two countries, encourage cultural and artistic exchanges while also encouraging greater participation in each other’s cultural activities, festivals and events. The MoU aims to extend support to artists and cultural experts and researchers of the two countries.

The MoU strengthens cooperation between the two countries in the fields of theatre and performing arts; music; literature; dance; cinematography and audiovisual; visual arts; and many other areas of cooperation while recognising the role of creative industries in accelerating economic growth and developing a sustainable future.

Al Kaabi stressed the importance of establishing cultural convergence between different people of the world, promoting dialogue and making the cultural and creative industries a priority sector in economic development. "These industries play a key role in improving the quality of life and also help boost productivity. They also help in creating a world that consolidates the values of coexistence, understanding and tolerance, which leads to better human relations."

She underscored the importance of strengthening cultural and creative relations between the two countries and create opportunities for bilateral cooperation in these fields.

Al Kaabi lauded international organisations, referring to the Orange Economy Initiative, which is one of the most important initiatives by the Colombian government. It supports cultural and creative industries and works to enhance their contribution to various sectors of economy, trade and investment.

She also highlighted the growing importance of the creative economy especially in the context of the launch of the UAE National Strategy for the Cultural and Creative Industries that coincided with the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

Al Kaabi added, "It’s the best time to explore cooperation in the creative economy, establish common platforms and initiatives and work on investment opportunities in this very promising sector. We are developing the course of cultural and creative relations between the UAE and Columbia to serve cooperation efforts, encourage working together in policies and general regulations to promote the creative sector. We will also launch measurement methodologies for this sector and enhance training opportunities for creators."

The MoU provides for cooperation in the field of cultural and creative industries, exchanging of creative products and services; fostering joint action on developing financing models for the creative industries and best practices for protecting intellectual property and copyrights, in addition to other fields of potential cooperation between the two nations.

The two countries will also boost cooperation in each other’s cultural events and facilitate opportunities for participation of individuals in these events. They will work together to help bolster and sustain the cultural and creative industries, which are reeling from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will help deepen the friendly relations between the UAE and Columbia.