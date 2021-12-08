UrduPoint.com

UAE, Colombia Sign MoU To Strengthen Air Transport Relations

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:45 PM

UAE, Colombia sign MoU to strengthen air transport relations

BOGOTA, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The United Arab Emirates, represented by the General Civil Aviation Authority, and the Republic of Colombia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the air transport relations between the two countries on the sidelines of the ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2021).

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, and Jair Orlando Fajardo Fajardo‎, Director-General of the Civil Aviation of Authority of Colombia, signed the MoU in the presence of Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE ambassador to the Republic of Colombia.

This signing comes within the framework of the continuous efforts made by the General Civil Aviation Authority to encourage the expansion of air transport services between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Colombia, in addition to strengthening the economic partnership and tourism.

This MoU will enhance the air connectivity between the two countries, as it will allow the national carriers of both countries to initiate the operation of scheduled passenger and all-cargo flights.

More Stories From Middle East

