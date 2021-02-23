UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receives guests of IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Staff Major General Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al-Alawi, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense, today received a number of guests in separate meetings on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021, currently convening at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The guests welcomed today by Major General Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al-Alawi at his office in IDEX included: Nenad Miloradovic, Serbian Deputy Defense Minister; Tomas Kopecny, Deputy Minister for Industrial Co-operation in the Czech Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces; and Major General Yilma Merdasa, Commander of Ethiopian Airforce.

The meetings addressed ways of further promoting cooperation between the UAE and the respective countries of the guests, at the defence level.