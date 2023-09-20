Open Menu

UAE Commander Of Joint Operations Meets US Commander Of Ninth Air Force

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the UAE Ministry of Defence, met with Lieutenant General Alexus G. Grynkewich, US Commander of Ninth Air Force, at his office at the Joint Operations Command, here.

During the meeting, they discussed the existing relations of friendship and cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the United States, especially in terms of military aspects, joint operations, and ways to enhance and develop collaboration in this regard between the two countries.

