UAE Commander Of Joint Operations Receives Jordan's Assistant For Operations And Training Brigadier General
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 02:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defence, received Assistant for Operations and Training Brigadier General Mahmoud Sawair in the Kingdom of Jordan, at IDEX 2023.
The meeting addressed various aspects of cooperation and joint military action between the two countries.