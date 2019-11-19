UAE Commander of Land Forces, senior US defense official discuss accelerating cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) Major General Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Amiri, UAE Commander of Land Forces, today received Heidi H. Grant, Director for the US Defense Technology Security Administration, during the now-running Dubai Airshow, to explore paths for growing cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, attended by a number of top brass, addressed a series of issues of common interest, with the two sides underlining the importance of the Dubai Airshow, being a key military event attracting key players in the aviation industry.

They underscored the significant role played by the Airshow in meeting the growing demand for advanced defense technologies, with the US official hailing the high turnout enjoyed by the event, which, she said, bears testimony to the UAE's impressive success in hosting key international events.