UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Commander Of Land Forces, Senior US Defense Official Discuss Accelerating Cooperation

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:15 PM

UAE Commander of Land Forces, senior US defense official discuss accelerating cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) Major General Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Amiri, UAE Commander of Land Forces, today received Heidi H. Grant, Director for the US Defense Technology Security Administration, during the now-running Dubai Airshow, to explore paths for growing cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, attended by a number of top brass, addressed a series of issues of common interest, with the two sides underlining the importance of the Dubai Airshow, being a key military event attracting key players in the aviation industry.

They underscored the significant role played by the Airshow in meeting the growing demand for advanced defense technologies, with the US official hailing the high turnout enjoyed by the event, which, she said, bears testimony to the UAE's impressive success in hosting key international events.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Dubai Event Industry Top

Recent Stories

Follow-on on cards after Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwa ..

25 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

Tabish takes five to give Sindh advantage over Cen ..

36 minutes ago

Sindh Police female officer bags 3rd position in v ..

4 minutes ago

Governor Sindh visits historical building of Frere ..

4 minutes ago

Loss over two billion dollars to the Kashmir's fra ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.