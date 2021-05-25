UrduPoint.com
UAE Commemorates Africa Day, Honors Enduring Ties With African Nations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) The United Arab Emirates today celebrated Africa Day in commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity, the precursor to the African Union, on May 25, 1963.

In remarks delivered on the occasion of Africa Day celebrations, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, said: "The United Arab Emirates deeply values its partnerships with African nations across all fields.

Through joint efforts to achieve development and prosperity across the African continent, we continue to work towards a better world for generations to come."

"Today, the UAE affirms its wishes for the welfare and progress of its African partners, as well as our commitment to further strengthening the ties of fraternity and cooperation that unite our regions," Sheikh Shakhbout added.

