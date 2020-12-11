UrduPoint.com
UAE Commends US Recognition Of Morocco’s Sovereignty Over Entire Region Of Moroccan Sahara; Welcomes Kingdom's Decision To Resume Official Contacts, Diplomatic Relations With Israel

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 01:45 AM

UAE commends US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over entire region of Moroccan Sahara; welcomes Kingdom's decision to resume official contacts, diplomatic relations with Israel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has commended the US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the entire region of Moroccan Sahara.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has reaffirmed the UAE's historical and principled stance supporting the sisterly state of Morocco's sovereignty over its entire territories, and underlined the importance of the US decision in contributing to consolidating security and stability in the region.

The UAE also hailed Morocco's sovereign decision to resume official contacts and diplomatic relations with Israel, expressing hope that the resumption of diplomatic relations with the State of Israel would reflect positively on promoting peace and international and regional cooperation.

MoFAIC also expressed hope the agreement would support the joint endeavors in the region to achieve security and prosperity.

