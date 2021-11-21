UAE commits to lead disruptive growth of key industrial sectors at Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) A high-level delegation of ministers and industry leaders from the United Arab Emirates are confirmed to participate at the fourth edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (#GMIS2021), which will be held from November 22-27 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at EXPO 2020, reflecting the country’s commitment of building an advanced manufacturing sector underpinned by advanced technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions.

Co-chaired by the UAE Ministry of Industry Advanced Technology and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, #GMIS2021 will convene over 45 UAE policymakers and industry leaders, alongside over 250 international speakers, to engage in 70 sessions from November 22-27. Under the theme, ‘Rewiring Societies: Repurposing Digitalisation for Prosperity’, discussions at the Summit will explore how data and connectivity are becoming the leading factors shaping the future of supply chains, green manufacturing, sustainable energy, climate action, policymaking, and resilient global economies.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and LI Yong, Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), in their capacity as co-chairs of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, will give keynote addresses at the opening ceremony on the first day of the Summit.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala, will conduct a one-on-one fireside chat titled ‘Investing in the leading edge of innovation’ moderated by John Defterios, former CNN anchor.

Other Ministers from the UAE participating during the first two days of the Summit including Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of education, who will be a panellist on a session titled ‘Digital mobility: Work from home to work from anywhere’, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, as well as Dr. Ahmad Belhoul, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, and Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade. H.E Mohamed Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development will also address a global audience.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth will introduce and open the Global Prosperity Conference, while Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), will deliver a keynote titled ‘Springboard to Prosperity’, and Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency will offer insights on a panel related to Society 5.0.

On November 24, Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, will conduct a fireside chat at the Green Chain conference.

Other senior policymakers joining the panel will include Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE, and Eng. Saed Al Awadi, CEO of Dubai Industries and Exports.

The UAE policymakers will be joined by leading industry leaders and experts who will share their insights and engage in keynote addresses and panel discussions during the Summit, including Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the UAE’s Roads and Transport Authority, and Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

Also participating is Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, Mohamed Al Hammadi, MD and CEO of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), while Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, will participate at a session run by the Global Prosperity Conference.

With special emphasis on the Summit’s host country, a dedicated session will explore how the UAE’s National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, ‘Operation 300bn’, aims to transform the nation into a diversified, industrial economy over the next 30 years. The National Strategy stems from an integrated vision of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to develop the UAE industrial sector and establish the UAE as a global hub for future industries.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel; Abdaullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industry Growth Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdulnasser bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium; Khaleefa Yousef Al Mheiri, Acting CEO of TA’ZIZ; Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank; and Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, Managing Director of Dubai Industrial City; will join the discussion on ways to safeguard public health, advance sustainable economic growth, deploy clean energy solutions, drive industrial innovation, and promote responsible consumption and production.

Etihad Rail CEO, Shadi Malak, said: "As digitalisation continues to radically change the mindset and operating models for manufacturers and operators, the future of the industry should focus planning for the future via innovations driven by public and private partnerships. Organisations are increasingly looking towards the implementation of new technologies like the Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), the internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics to drive growth, transparency , and trust. As such, private and public sectors alike must capitalise on this opportunity that GMIS is presenting to drive advancements across all aspects of society."

Thought leaders from across government, industry, and academia will gather at #GMIS2021 over two days to engage in discussions and debates focusing on critical topics related to the manufacturing sector, including Quantum Machine Learning (QML), big data analytics, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), digital twins, smart factories, powering the blue economy, digital mobility, as well as data intelligence and the digitalisation of the energy sector.

Other UAE delegates from the private sector include Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of UAE Investments at Mubadala; Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and Vice Chairman of Dubai Cares; Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company LNG; Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata; Mansoor Janahi, Deputy Group CEO of Sanad; Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of TAQA. Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42; Prof. Eric Xing, President of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI); Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO, Corporate Technology Support Services, RTA; Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Future Foundation; Mubaraka Ibrahim, Acting Chief Information Officer at Emirates Health Service; Tariq Al Awadhi, Executive Director of the Spectrum Management Affairs Department at the Telecommunications and Digital Regulatory Authority; Khalifa Al Shamsi, Group Chief Strategy and Corporate Governance Office at Etisalat; Salman Dawood Abdulla, Executive Vice President of Emirates Global Aluminium; Dr. Faye Al Hersh, Technology Specialist of Masdar; Khalid Al-Muhaidib, SVP Hydrogen business, ADNOC Badr Al-Olama, Head of the GMIS Organising Committee, said "Since its launch in Abu Dhabi in 2017, GMIS has served as a unique platform for global policymakers and industry experts to transmit their vision and insights, in the hopes of shaping a better future for all. As countries emerge from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m proud to see so many Ministers from the UAE come together to contribute and share their experiences with the rest of the world"

#GMIS2021 is being held during the six-day GMIS Week which will take place from November 22-27 at EXPO’s Dubai Exhibition Centre, featuring over 250 global speakers. The GMIS Week will include a Global Prosperity Conference and the Green Chain Conference - an Alternative & Renewable Energy Conference – on November 24 and country-focused conferences in partnership with the United Kingdom, Australia, and Italy on November 24 & 25. The event will also run a six-day manufacturing and advanced technology exhibition to showcase some of the UAE’s most innovative capabilities.

Participants can register to attend the GMIS Week at https://gmisummit.com/registration. The programme agenda is available at the following link: https://gmisummit.com.