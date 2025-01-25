UAE Committed To Building Sustainable Energy Future: Amna Al Dahak
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has emphasised the UAE's commitment to a sustainable energy future and its role as a global leader in renewable energy development.
Her remarks came on the occasion of the International Day of Clean Energy, observed annually on 26th January. She said, "International Day of Clean Energy provides a valuable opportunity to reflect on the role of clean energy in realising our climate goals through a just and sustainable energy transition, ensuring both energy security and a cleaner future for all."
She noted that the UAE is proud to host three of the world's largest solar power plants, as well as the recently launched round-the-clock gigawatt-scale solar and battery storage project.
These projects, along with other pioneering initiatives such as the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which provides nearly 25 percent of the UAE's electricity needs, demonstrate the country's commitment and pursuit of the Net Zero by 2050 Strategy.
She added, "We recognise that the transition to clean energy requires global collaboration. The UAE is actively engaged in international partnerships to share knowledge, promote innovation, and support developing nations in their pursuit of sustainable energy solutions."
