UAE committed to OPEC output cut deal to ensure market balance: Al Mazrouei

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) The UAE will continue to deliver on the OPEC and Non-OPEC commitment for voluntary production adjustments until the global market is re-balanced, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, has stated.

The minister affirmed the UAE is working in all fairness and transparency with the OPEC's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee,JMMC, noting that the UAE's full adherence to the deal has been verified by the JMMC's secondary sources.

Doubling on the UAE's full compliance, the minister underlined the necessity of ensuring continued commitment to the deal and collaborating with other oil producers to ensure sustainable market stability.