UAE committed to safety, security of peaceful nuclear programme: Hamad Al Kaabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2019) VIENNA, 28th December 2019 (WAM) - The UAE is strictly committed to its nuclear policy principles of transparency, safety and security, sustainability and international cooperation to ensure that its Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is developed in line with the highest standards, said Hamad Al Kaabi, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA.

He stated that over the past decade, the UAE has welcomed the IAEA and WANO to undertake over 40 missions and peer reviews of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant to ensure that the construction, commissioning and subsequent operation is undertaken in line with global best practices, as well as the robust regulatory requirements of the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR.

"The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, and its subsidiaries comprise a multinational team of nuclear energy professionals who prioritise the safety of its employees, the community and the environment above all other factors, and throughout the entire lifespan of the programme," he added.